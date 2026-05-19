Countdown to Liberty (978)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript52Countdown to Liberty (978)Don Donnie and the Donettes rideBrian J KaremMay 19, 202652ShareTranscriptAnother case of Donald putting the screws to the rest of the world.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsThe view from Cannes3 hrs ago • Brian J KaremDonald's "amazing" Trip to China10 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Federal Court Thumps Trump12 hrs ago • Brian J KaremAnd now Israel threatens the New York Times14 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (979)May 17 • Brian J KaremLawyers destroy their reputation with TrumpMay 17 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThreatening a lawsuit vs. filing oneMay 17 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon