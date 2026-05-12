Countdown to Liberty! (984)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1412Countdown to Liberty! (984)Trump has the most brilliant plansBrian J KaremMay 12, 20261412ShareTranscriptAnother day in the soup as Trump insults reporters and confuses his math.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsThe American Accountability Project6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerPeople forget Trump's federal charges not dead9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerWill any Trump official face prosecution?11 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerWho will be thrown under the bus next?May 11 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (985)May 11 • Brian J KaremVirginia's failed referendumMay 11 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Epstein suicide noteMay 11 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon