Countdown to Liberty! (986)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/123Countdown to Liberty! (986)Happy Mothers Day!Brian J KaremMay 11, 2026123ShareHappy Mothers Day everyone!Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsWho will be held accountable?3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe fallout from gerrymandering . . .4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe War? What war? 5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonJeff Epstein and his suicide note . . .6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTax Reform and Who's next?8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (987)May 9 • Brian J KaremIs John Roberts telling the truth about the Supreme Court?May 9 • Brian J Karem