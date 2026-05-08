Countdown to liberty (988)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript51Countdown to liberty (988)Happy Mother's Day from Don the Con Brian J KaremMay 08, 202651ShareTranscriptAccording to the president and his minions The Golden Age has begun.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsDemocrats: "Put in the Work"13 mins ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (989)24 hrs ago • Brian J KaremChaos in a blender . . .May 7 • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahThe private/public Big Beautiful BallroomMay 7 • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahTrump is a proud pirateMay 7 • Brian J KaremTrump conquers independent pressMay 6 • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahCountdown to Liberty (990)May 6 • Brian J Karem