Countdown to Liberty! (989)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript195Countdown to Liberty! (989)Don fires on Iran - againBrian J KaremMay 07, 2026195ShareTranscriptRemember the Epstein files - this is a story about the Epstein files. . . Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsChaos in a blender . . .4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahThe private/public Big Beautiful Ballroom9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahTrump is a proud pirate12 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump conquers independent pressMay 6 • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahCountdown to Liberty (990)May 6 • Brian J KaremTrump's minions are a huge problemMay 6 • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahPersonal gain drives Trump's supportMay 6 • Brian J Karem and Dean Obeidallah