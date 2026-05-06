Countdown to Liberty (990)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript52Countdown to Liberty (990)It doesn't even make sense in another UniverseBrian J KaremMay 06, 202652ShareTranscriptThe on again, off again war that never makes sense.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsTrump's minions are a huge problem55 mins ago • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahPersonal gain drives Trump's support3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahBrian Karem on the latest horrible failure by corporate media in covering Trump 4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Dean ObeidallahCountdown to Liberty! (991)May 5 • Brian J KaremPolitical violence exists on both sidesMay 5 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonSecret Service didn't "throw the game"May 5 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe gerrymandering system is brokenMay 5 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon