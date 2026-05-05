Countdown to Liberty! (991)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript186Countdown to Liberty! (991)Operation Epic fury is over. Operation Freedom has begunBrian J KaremMay 05, 2026186ShareTranscriptA war by any other name? Does it sound as sweet?Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsPolitical violence exists on both sides5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonSecret Service didn't "throw the game"7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe gerrymandering system is broken10 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (992)May 4 • Brian J KaremAbortion rights challengedMay 4 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Supreme Court's gut checkMay 4 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Secret Service and conspiracy theoriesMay 4 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon