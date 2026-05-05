Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Countdown to Liberty! (991)

Operation Epic fury is over. Operation Freedom has begun
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
May 05, 2026

A war by any other name? Does it sound as sweet?

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