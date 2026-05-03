Countdown to Liberty! (993)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript21Countdown to Liberty! (993)Stuck on the back nineBrian J KaremMay 03, 202621ShareTranscriptTrump is happy on the golf course…some wish he’d stay there.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsPolitical violence in America2 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump: War is over. . . if you want it3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump crushes Press Freedom4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonGerrymandering - the art of politicians picking their voters instead of the other way around5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThe Summer of '799 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (994)May 2 • Brian J KaremThe risk of jailing reportersMay 2 • Brian J Karem