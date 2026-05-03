Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Countdown to Liberty! (993)

Stuck on the back nine
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
May 03, 2026

Trump is happy on the golf course…some wish he’d stay there.

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