Countdown to Liberty! (994)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript3016Countdown to Liberty! (994)Happy Kentucky Derby Day!Brian J KaremMay 02, 20263016ShareTranscriptWhat a week we’re having! At least we can celebrate Derby Day!Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsThe risk of jailing reporters12 hrs ago • Brian J KaremUSA Press freedom suffers record fall12 hrs ago • Brian J KaremDonald Trump's war on the press14 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Reporters Without Borders USAPress Freedom at a 25 year lowMay 2 • Brian J Karem and Reporters Without Borders USAFor the weekend: The attraction of 1979 musicMay 1 • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerCountdown to Liberty! (995)May 1 • Brian J KaremDisco didn't stay with us - rock didMay 1 • Brian J Karem and Glenn Kirschner