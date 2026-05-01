Countdown to Liberty! (995)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript2337Countdown to Liberty! (995)War is over if you want it. . . Brian J KaremMay 01, 20262337ShareTranscriptDonald Trump says the war is over and it’s unconstitutional to report to Congress.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsPress Freedom at a 25 year low2 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Reporters Without Borders USAFor the weekend: The attraction of 1979 music3 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerDisco didn't stay with us - rock did5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Glenn KirschnerCountdown to Liberty! (996)Apr 30 • Brian J KaremWhat really pisses Donnie off?Apr 30 • Brian J Karem and John FugelsangCountdown to Liberty (997)Apr 29 • Brian J KaremBurning it all down (full episode)Apr 29 • Brian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali