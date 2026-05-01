Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

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Countdown to Liberty! (995)

War is over if you want it. . .
Brian J Karem's avatar
Brian J Karem
May 01, 2026

Donald Trump says the war is over and it’s unconstitutional to report to Congress.

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