Countdown to Liberty (997)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript143Countdown to Liberty (997)In Trumplandia, democracy has failed Brian J KaremApr 29, 2026143ShareTranscriptThe Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act. What a day.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsBurning it all down (full episode)4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliThe cancerous, ossified corporate media7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliPeople are done with corporate media9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliA vision for Independent media12 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliCountdown to liberty! (998)24 hrs ago • Brian J KaremSecurity failure, risk, and the cost of distrustApr 28 • Brian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliThe corporate media will never changeApr 28 • Brian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali