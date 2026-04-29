Countdown to liberty! (998)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1213Countdown to liberty! (998)Just another day in TrumplandiaBrian J KaremApr 29, 20261213ShareTranscriptDonald’s angry . . . watch out.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsSecurity failure, risk, and the cost of distrust4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliThe corporate media will never change4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat AliReagan and the press vs. Trump and the press7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Jim AcostaWill we be dealing with Iran in November?10 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (999)24 hrs ago • Brian J KaremIs Kash Patel cashing out?Apr 27 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonAnd now . . . firing squadsApr 27 • Brian J Karem