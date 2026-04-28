Countdown to Liberty! (999)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1523Countdown to Liberty! (999)Under a thousand days left . . .Brian J KaremApr 28, 20261523ShareTranscriptIt’s under 1000 days left in the Trump regime. And of course, it’s a sticky day in the soup.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremRecent PostsIs Kash Patel cashing out?4 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonAnd now . . . firing squads6 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump, NATO and Europe8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonDonald Trump's first assassination attempt11 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThis generation of reporters . . .14 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and Jim AcostaLive with Michael CohenApr 26 • Brian J Karem and Michael CohenConspiracy, staged event, or just an exploited one?Apr 26 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon