California Democratic strategist Eric Schmeltzer joins Brian Karem and unpacks the the latest on the midterm elections prior to Tuesday.
What to look forward to, what to be concerned about and how Donald Trump will muck it all up.
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Talk about "fooled"- people were fooled by Donald Trump so let's disqualify him.