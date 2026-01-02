Cover Up: The Documentary

In this conversation, Brian Karem and Dr. Nolan Higdon discuss “Cover Up” the Netflix documentary on Seymour Hersh, exploring his impact on journalism, the importance of investigative reporting, and the challenges faced by modern journalists. They delve into the art of building sources, the evolution of the press corps, and the critical role of editors in maintaining journalistic integrity. The discussion also highlights the significance of verification in reporting and the need for a robust media landscape to hold power accountable.