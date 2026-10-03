The Eighth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states:

“Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed, nor cruel and unusual punishments inflicted.”

Christa Pike, the only woman on Tennessee’s death row, remains “critically ill,” unconscious and on a ventilator in a hospital, two days after a botched execution attempt, her attorneys said Friday. She also apparently has serious burns on her hands and arms. “She is being treated for the serious effects of the pentobarbital administered during the execution attempt, including significant injuries to both arms,” her attorneys, Stephen Ferrell and Luke Ihnen from Federal Defender Services of Eastern Tennessee, said in a statement on Friday.

If anyone thinks that’s not cruel, who among you would volunteer to have a doctor administer you with a lethal dose of drugs, not once, but twice and fail both times.

If this isn’t unusual, tell me the last place this scenario unfolded - Tennessee aside.

The fact is there is has been no clearer public violation of the Eighth Amendment in my lifetime. The possibility remains, however slim, that worse indiscretions have been swept under the rug in this country, but this is bad enough.

By now if you don’t know Pike’s backstory, in a nutshell; she was a sexually and physically abused child. As a teen she killed Colleen Slemmer a 19-year-old Job Corps classmate of Pike’s. For that murder she was convicted and sentenced to die. She is the only woman on death row in Tennessee and she has spent most of her life behind bars.

And while Tennessee has suspended the execution of all death penalty cases pending an investigation into the historically cruel attempt to kill Pike, there is talk of trying to kill the woman a third time.

Pike isn’t a saint. She’s a convicted murderer. She did horrific things. But our government should be better than that. We shouldn’t cancel someone’s free speech because we don’t like what they have to say. We should not get rid of news organizations that print news with which we disagree. We shouldn’t gun down innocent Americans in the streets and snatch immigrants off the streets, lock them in telephone booth-sized cages and watch them die - and if they don’t we ship them to a country in which they never lived.

And we shouldn’t torture our citizens, no matter if it’s accidental, no matter what they did and certainly we shouldn’t try to kill them three times.

We used to understand and accept the precepts of the Constitution’s First, Fourth, Fifth and Eighth amendments much more universally.

Today anyone can lose those rights when the mob raises its collective voice. We have lost all reason as well as the founding principle that no one is above the law. Our country is supposedly based on the idea that we are a nation of laws.

Today however the mob twists and turns in its furious, self-righteous and often hypocritical manner and we cheer it. We back it. We embrace it. To hell with the rule of law. Get the pitchforks. It’s killin’ time.

Some still ask the question, “Is this who we are?” We ask that question despite the overwhelming evidence that, of course, this is without question who we are. The American people remain cruel, hypocritical, fearful, naive and resolute in our beliefs that our mob is better than any other mob.

But our forefathers, the beneficiaries of knowledge and experience from the Age of Enlightenment understood the history of the Middle Ages, corrupt Kingdoms, stunted leadership and questionable government. Our Constitution was a living-document that set us on the road to a well-educated populous ruling itself through wisdom, strength, and understanding.

We have become a nation of bitter and cruel savages, ignorant of our past, fearful of our future and determined to make anyone pay who doesn’t agree with whoever we are aligning ourselves with at the moment.

We have never achieved our ideals in this country. But I sure liked it a lot better when we were at least trying to do so. Imagine.

You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one.