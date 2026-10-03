Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Theresa Bush's avatar
Theresa Bush
Oct 3

I believe this is the most horrific thing I've ever seen done to a human being .

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Sheryl's avatar
Sheryl
Oct 3

Yes 👍 Imagine 😢♥️✌️

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