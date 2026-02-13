Every day I open my emails and texts to see people screaming, sometimes literally in certain videos, about the problems of corporate media.

Screaming about the problem only goes so far. It’s like screaming that you have a chronic headache. What is causing the headache? You need the experience, training and knowledge of a doctor in the case of the chronic headache to tell you whether you need an aspirin or something else to cure it.

So who are the doctors who can tell us what’s wrong with the media? Many in the United States believe that anyone who has spent their life working in corporate media are suspect - just as many believe a doctor, with a lifelong medical practice is suspect by being near “Big Pharma.” In each case, this is a false assumption.

There are those who favor anyone on the outside of the current professional journalism landscape as being the arbiters of truth and facts. I won’t discount their opinions on their face, but without spending time in a variety of journalistic pursuits over the years, it is hard for anyone to understand exactly what the problems are.

Sometimes those inside the business are wrong. Many times, in fact. But that’s only because they too lack the adequate experience to truly understand the problem. We have been siloed. American media are filled with specialists and few general practitioners who know about sales, management, production, reporting, writing, editing, photography, videography, the internet and advertising.

An anchor may look pretty (male or female) but have no idea what they’re reading or why. A sports reporter may understand how to figure out a pitcher’s ERA after every pitch, but won’t know how to compose an ad, sell one, or get people to read it online.

There are a few out there who still understand this business and know it is salvageable and independent journalism is viable - as long as we maintain or re-institute some basic journalism ethics.

There are practical solutions. Those solutions benefit both sides of the political aisle and if adhered to will show that we are not so far apart from each other as some of us currently believe.

For example, Donald Trump has continuously said that more than 80 percent of the population supports punishing and deporting violent criminal immigrant offenders. I think he’s underestimating those numbers. I worked at America’s Most Wanted for five years and I don’t know anyone who is against punishing violent offenders except the violent offenders. Trump uses these numbers to justify his violent U.S Immigration and Custom Enforcement strategy.

He conveniently doesn’t report that more than 80 percent of the population doesn’t support a strategy that means publicly gunning down American citizens in cold blood on American streets. Reporting the first statement without context is his goal. Reporting the second without context is the goal of his opposition.

Reporters are required to put these things in context if we are doing our job correctly. This isn’t quid pro quo. This isn’t “what-about-ism”. It is having the knowledge and training to provided the American public with vetted facts through which they can decide the truth.

It takes a lifetime of training to do this well, and we always get things wrong. We need ombudsmen to correct us, editors to guide us, managers to maintain the product and salesmen and advertising executives to put the word out.

At our best every journalistic effort involves providing vetted factual information to the public using the scientific method to do so. That’s the coin of the realm.

That’s where we fall short.

Today’s media owners have sacrificed facts for profit, giving rise to an independent press that is sorely needed, but in many cases doesn’t understand what is missing on the media landscape. Many independent “journalists” simply perpetuate the problem, hoping to survive by grabbing some of the corporate profit by giving a segmented audience “truth” over facts.

It’s not that we wear ourselves out seeking the facts. We have slipped supinely into the estate and dignity of a golf player on the back nine at Mar-A-Lago. Many of today’s journalists are simply bad golf players.

Corporate media must do better- but won’t as long as billionaires own them. Independent press must not swallow the bait and pander to one side of the aisle over the other. As former Washington Post editor (when the Post was actually worth something) Ben Bagdikian reminded us, “Never forget that your obligation is to the people. It is not, at heart, to those who pay you, or to your editor, or to your sources, or to your friends, or to the advancement of your career. It is to the public.”