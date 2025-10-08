Originally published in Playboy 9/03/2020

We certainly live in interesting times.

Last Tuesday a 17-year-old white boy armed with an AR-15 crossed state lines to Kenosha, Wisconsin. He joined the protest there as a self-styled vigilante; local police thanked him for his efforts and gave him water. Later, according to police reports and witnesses, the boy shot three people, killing two.

There was no apparent provocation for the shooting. In fact, at first there was no retribution. The boy, Kyle Rittenhouse, apparently tried to give himself up to police; they told him to go home. That’s where he was later arrested without incident. He now awaits trial on charges of homicide and attempted homicide, innocent until proven guilty.

On Monday in the Brady Briefing Room, President Donald Trump defended the actions of Rittenhouse, an apparent Trump supporter who had attended a January rally and praised the president on social media.

“They very violently attacked him,” Trump said. “He probably would’ve been killed.”

Rittenhouse was an out-of-state teen disobeying curfew and illegally open-carrying a firearm in defense of property he did not own. He apparently put the preservation of property above the preservation of life and the rule of law.

The floodgates appear to be open for vigilante killings—as long as the killer is white and praises Trump. The need to question the president’s lack of human decency as well as his mental health has never been more obvious. This is a president who says his pandemic response—horribly bungled, with more than 180,000 deaths—is actually a triumph for his administration.

Though the president often tweets the phrase “law and order” and on Monday claimed Joe Biden would give in to mob rule if elected, it is Trump’s own actions that circumvent the rule of law (as well as decency).

It seems as long as someone claims to support Trump, then apparently Trump will defend them—no matter how vile, unbelievable or criminal their actions may be. Donald Trump is so desperate for affection, he’d take a reach-around from the devil.

Meanwhile the president is crushing unions, cutting Social Security and Medicare funding, destroying the Postal Service, denying culpability and responsibility in the spread of a global pandemic and professing his support for quacks and conspiracy theorists.

Is the world mad?

Up is down. Down is up. Trump is our savior from a hell he helped create.

According to two sources inside the White House, the president has effectively lost control. His energy is low.

“Listen to him. He doesn’t make sense sometimes,” one source told me.

“That’s not news,” I responded. “I don’t think he ever has made much sense.”

White House officials who have spoken on background say the president is giving up control, allowing his son-in-law Jared Kushner and his chief of staff Mark Meadows to make an increasing number of essential decisions. Trump merely acts as a frontman. The question remains: Why?

This question demands an answer because the administration’s actions are the main drivers of the growing schism within our country. No one in their far-right mind believes a Black teenager could get away with what Rittenhouse did—at least a Black teenager couldn’t do what Rittenhouse did and hope to survive.

Over the weekend a Black Lives Matter rally took place in D.C. to protest the administration’s approach to race relations, attracting a diverse crowd of people who believe in equal rights.

“My life matters too,” a protester from Indianapolis told me. With a “BLM” sign in one hand and his two-year-old in the other, he explained, “I don’t think my life matters more, but it sure as hell doesn’t matter less.”

He pointed to the recent deaths of Black people at the hands of police. “They always claim a brother is resisting arrest. Put a knee in a neck. Shoot a man in the back. Now, you got this white boy who shoots two people with a rifle and walks home. If you don’t see how that’s white privilege, you’re blind. No Black man could ever get away with that.”

“I understand,” I said.

“Do you? Think about that couple from St. Louis. They stand out front of their house and point guns. Then the president puts them on national television. What if it was a Black person living in the hood doing that? They’d get shot. Racist cops. Racist country.”

The story of violence against people of color is an old one, as is the story of police brutality. But not all cops are violent. One of the best officers I ever knew was a guy in San Antonio named Harold, a beat cop when I met him in the late 1980s. At the time he was a 40-something who had been on the job for close to 20 years. He took pride in the fact that he had never once fired his service revolver. I remember him telling me, “The mark of a good cop is that you don’t have to.”

He was a red-haired white man who worked the predominantly African American east side of San Antonio. One day as a photographer and I spoke with him outside an ice house (the Texas equivalent of a bodega), a young man who had just walked out of the convenience store approached Harold, motioning to him there was someone inside with a gun.

Harold walked in, hand on his revolver, but it was not drawn. A young man stood at the counter pointing a revolver at the clerk. As it turns out, Harold knew both the clerk and the young man with the gun.

“Gerald, is that you?”

“Mr. Harold?” said the young man with the gun.

Turns out Gerald thought the clerk shortchanged him and was prepared to shoot him over the 19-cent dispute. Harold talked him down, retrieved the revolver and arrested the young man without a shot being fired. He never had to do more than talk.

Most good cops pride themselves in their ability to keep their gun in its holster. They know their community and remember they are part of it. It isn’t about a show of force. A good cop knows acting humanely during the toughest times and most difficult circumstances is what matters, not acting like Dirty Harry.

Richard Pryor joked more than 45 years ago about how white and Black people approach police differently. White people, Pryor said, go bowling with their neighborhood cop, while Black people have to worry about the same cop shooting them as they reach for their wallet during a traffic stop.

It appears we’ve made no progress on addressing this societal issue, but thanks to social media and the fact that everyone has a video camera in their cell phone, we are at a tipping point.

The key is addressing the white privilege many cannot, will not or are afraid to see.

Decades ago I got pulled over by a Metro traffic cop at night while driving the family Ford Aerostar. My tail light was out. My wife, three small children and dog were inside the van.

When the red-and-blue lights started flashing, I pulled off the street and into a dark apartment parking lot. That was not smart. Then I made what could’ve been a fatal mistake. My white privilege, combined with my reporter privilege, told me to open the door and step out of my van. Why not? I had dealt with cops all my professional life, worked the crime beat and frequently rode with police officers as they did their job.

As I got out, the young cop exited his car with his gun drawn. He told me to get back in my minivan. I asked him what was wrong. He told me he didn’t know me and that he planned to go home safely at the end of his shift. I asked him why didn’t he put his gun away and we could all go home. Did he really think with my wife, three kids and dog in a minivan that I was a danger?

I am white. He holstered his gun. What if I had been Black?

I think of that often—more often since the police shooting of Jacob Blake that drew Kyle Rittenhouse to Kenosha.

The man I spoke with from Indianapolis, who had come to D.C. to protest for the Black Lives Matter movement, is right.

White privilege leads white people to say, “Don’t resist the cops and you’ll be fine.” But how many Black people do you think would be able to shoot and kill two people at a protest and then go home without fear of being shot themselves? How many Black people have been killed when they weren’t resisting?

That’s the hypocrisy.

That’s the problem.

You will not find Donald Trump approaching this issue (or any other) with empathy. During his tour of Kenosha on Tuesday he spoke about control and law and order. He didn’t say one thing about Black Lives Matter.

He will exploit the situation to his own ends. He wants chaos, thrives on chaos. He is chaos.

“The president is not going to weigh in on that,” press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday when asked about Rittenhouse’s actions.

But Trump did speak about Rittenhouse, and the fact that he defended him shows how low we’ve fallen—the seventh circle of hell isn’t even in sight.