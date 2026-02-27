Robert De Niro sat quietly in a corner. Just 15 feet away, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was on stage speaking. “You can have democracy or you can have wealth in the hands of a concentrated few. But you can’t have both,” Johnson said at Washington’s National Press Club on Tuesday night. The audience of 500 had assembled for the State of the Swamp, an event created to serve as counter-programming for Donald Trump’s State of the Union.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey had just finished speaking about how concentrated wealth destroys democracy. “Unity isn’t uniformity,” he explained. “We are a country of great debates and disagreements.”

De Niro absorbed it all. While the mayors spoke, Trump was several blocks away at the Capitol in the middle of a boring diatribe that ran nearly two hours.

No one summed up the president’s speech better than CQ/Roll Call’s John Bennett. “What he did not do was ask the House and Senate to pass any new authorizations for him to use U.S. military force against Iran or to achieve his polarizing Western Hemisphere policy goals,” Bennett wrote. “In fact, the president spent just a few minutes on foreign policy, spending most of the address telling Americans who have grown frustrated with his economic and domestic policies that they are working — despite his declining poll numbers.”

The differences in tone and substance between the president’s address and the speeches at the Press Club from the likes of former Homeland Security official-turned-Trump-critic Miles Taylor, lawyer and New York congressional candidate George Conway, voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams, actor Mark Ruffalo and others, were glaring.

De Niro has used his celebrity to criticize Trump, much as Bruce Springsteen, Mark Hamill and other artists have done. But I remained curious as to what drives an 83-year-old man who has won Academy Awards and is celebrated across the globe to show up at 11 p.m. on a Tuesday night to speak to a bunch of people celebrating dissent by wearing frog hats?

Okay, I was also there to speak to the crowd about the First Amendment. But I’m about 20 years younger than De Niro, and I don’t have an Oscar. Still, there he was, as comfortable among politicians, reporters and activists as if he were sitting at home having coffee.

“Why do you do this?” I asked.

He smiled. “Sometimes I am ashamed. I go overseas and they ask about Trump. And I tell them imagine if the stupidest moron in your country were running your country, how would you feel?”

I understood his concern and tried unsuccessfully to stifle a chuckle.

“I feel betrayed by my country,” he explained in language similar to what he would use on stage a short time later. “I am heartbroken.”

I told him that I try to remain hopeful. He nodded. “But I’ve been betrayed by hope before. But I understand what you’re saying. You have to have some hope. I’m just careful what I hope for.”

I fully understood that sentiment. Hope is conditional and limited in a country run by “dishonest, greedy and cruel authoritarians,” as De Niro described Trump and his kind. The actor spoke for about 10 minutes, and although he is four years older than the president, he said more in that time than Trump said in nearly two hours — and De Niro said it passionately. More importantly, it made sense.

Our government has failed us, he said. “It doesn’t have to be perfect, but it does need to return to the values that gave us our strength and humanity… If you want our leaders to be accountable, if you’re devoted to the Constitution and the rule of law, if you want the United States of America to be worthy of your love, be ready to take to the streets together and we will take our country back.”

Predictably, De Niro’s words struck a nerve with Trump. On Thursday the president took to Truth Social and threatened to “put him on boat” and deport him. De Niro, he wrote, was “another sick and demented person with, I believe, an extremely Low IQ, who has absolutely no idea what he is doing or saying — some of which is seriously CRIMINAL!”

Trump is probably more angry his own speech was so lackluster that even his closest followers weren’t impressed. They admitted to me before and after his record-breaking address that it was simply his standard stump speech mixed in with Truth Social posts, stray comments made on Air Force One and in other gaggles, and that it relied heavily on insults and insinuation.

“He’s not the same guy he was in the first administration,” Stephanie Grisham, who served as press secretary during Trump’s first term, told me. She too was a speaker at the event. I followed her on stage — which was a bit amusing and perhaps ironic, as I had named her in my 2019 lawsuit against Trump to get back my White House press pass after it was revoked by the administration.

To Grisham’s credit, she will probably go down in history as the smartest, most politically astute press secretary of either Trump administration. While many, including myself, gave her grief for never giving a single press briefing during her one-year tenure, she also never took the stage in the Brady Briefing Room and vomited lies to us. She smiled as I mentioned that, but she also said that was one thing she would never do.