Dead Air
Two professors and a reporter walk into a bar . . .
On this episode, the team will be looking at the decision by some networks, like ABC and NBC, to not air the president’s speech on election fraud. When the U.S. President calls for a live nationwide address, what is the responsibility of media outlets to broadcast that speech? This is season two, episode 29 of Hard Pass.
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