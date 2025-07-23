WHAT IS BIZARRE? What events every day life can one label as being

"once in a lifetime" and where can you sell them?

For those with the answer please feel free to fill out the coupon at the end of this article and send it with your cash, check, or credit card number to any television station in the country for usually television news will be obliged to take on the strange, bizarre and truly unique- unless of course it has to do with Woody Allen or any of the denizens of Long Island. They've long ago become passé.

But television does have a voracious appetite for the weird and off the wall. How else to explain Roseanne, Ellen, Drew Carey, Fox Television, Steve Harvey, Marvin Zindler and Dan Rather. The problem, of course, is that in the world of television news-entertainment, the bizarre becomes the common place, and the truly unique ends up as a thirty second VO read by well groomed anchors with permanent eyeliner tattooed on their eyelids.



Take for example the subject of crime. Crime is an indispensable commodity in the modern newsroom. In television news, a lengthy hostage situation, courtroom drama, the odd shooting, and fire provides numerous opportunities for "great video" which may or may not include grieving relatives, body bags, roaring fires, and crime scene tape. If the crime is with a famous or infamous celebrity, who’s chief claim to fame is being famous, well, so much the better. The viewer gets the sense, by seeing these pictures, that something newsworthy happened somewhere to someone else, and, thank God, it wasn't the disassociated viewer who's gaining a voyeuristic thrill watching murder and mayhem on the small screen.

The television producer is also pleasantly sated by crime for he or she gets to fill a minute-and-a-half to a two-minute hole in the news program. And we have another happy camper. The anchor at the station also benefits. Besides justifying their exorbitant salary by keeping their wide, spreading butts firmly glued to the anchor chair doing their best imitation of a Star Trek captain, the anchor usually gets to talk dramatically about ongoing events of which they are only vaguely aware. At the same time, they get themselves some good tape to slap on their resume which they will use to get them to the next biggest market- or a larger salary at their current gig.

It is the reporter and the photographer at the scene of these crimes who usually take the greatest risks and reap the smallest rewards. The same can be said of covering natural disasters as well. Covering hurricanes and tornadoes, it is the reporter and photographer who lash themselves to telephone poles to get the "great video" and extraordinary reports for their networks, stations, and newspapers. It is the anchor, the on-air reporter longs to be, or the city editor at the newspaper who gets to set back and pontificate on the effort.

There is a certain amount of crime beat reporting that is much like covering a natural disaster as well. The event is usually quickly breaking, there is sometimes little time to consult with the organizational hierarchy, and you'd better be sure you don't "miss" anything important. Thus, crime beat reporters become adrenalin junkies, anxious to gather everything, miss nothing and make their daily deadlines- of which there may be three or four. Crack addicts may experience a high similar to that of the crime beat reporter in larger markets, but the high doesn't last as long, and it isn't anywhere near as fun.

A good crime beat reporter can be recognized by his or her fingernails, usually bitten to the nubs, the beady eyes furtively darting around from person to person as if expecting and half hoping for something to happen right in front of them, and their dream of having their phone surgically attached to their ears so they never miss a thing.

Crime beat reporters who've been at it awhile can further be identified by their ability to only remember parts of towns or entire cities or states by the horrific crimes they've covered there. If one is to ask a veteran crime beat reporter how to get to Line St., for example, don't be surprised to hear something like, "Oh, yeah. Line Street. You go down Gardiner Lane past where that triple murder occurred last summer, make a left at the crack house where they busted those dopers and found the mummified bodies, and then go for two blocks until you come to Canyon Lake where they found the floaters. Then make a left and go for two miles until you get to the site of that warehouse that burned down and killed 27 people two years ago. That's Line Street."

I've seen reporters whose entire recollection of the state of Florida amounts to, "Oh yeah, great state. They caught a serial killer there and that doctor who was raping and robbing his patients. Great place to vacation. Stayed at a hotel where there was an axe-murderer." To them the bizarre has become the mundane. You can, after all, only cover so many stories that begin with "So this guy killed his wife with a mail box post," before your eyes glaze over and you start thinking about what's for lunch. After so long covering crime, your senses are rubbed numb and raw. One simply loses the ability to tell any longer what is bizarre and what is not. Is it bizarre to see a dead, naked man lying in the middle of a deserted road in Northwestern Bexar County Texas? No. That was almost common place near San Antonio. Well, then was it bizarre to see a large grackle, those huge black birds, perched on the man carefully devouring the dead man's flesh? Perhaps if it was the man's penis? Is it strange to cover a beheading? Perhaps two?

Or is it bizarre to see a gang member shot in the head, and supposedly dead, rise from the crime scene and swear vengeance on those who shot him. If that seems surreal, then how about a car accident victim crushed from the waist down, pinned between a truck and a van who knows he's dying ask to have the cops bring his wife to him so he can see her before he dies?

If that seems mundane, then there is always the case of the man and the chicken. In San Antonio, there was a small closet converted into an office that served as the place for crime beat reporters to sit and wait mostly, but occasionally sift through crime reports or write stories. On the wall of the office, for many years, was a police report filled out in all sincerity by a police officer who happened upon a man who was presumed to have violated a chicken.

The officer observed feathers around the man's pants and a very

nervous looking chicken on the ground next to the man.

"What did you do to that chicken?" the officer asked.

“What chicken?” The man replied.

Obviously the escape for many reporters from the horrors of crime becomes a macabre sense of humor. For example, when a man in San Antonio accidentally blew off his own head with a stick of dynamite which he had been trying to ram into a pipe, the cops and the reporters had a field day with stupid criminal jokes. One cop even picked up a piece of the skull and approached his sergeant. "You want pepperoni with it boss?" the cop asked.

The truth is the proximity to death and destruction on a daily basis taints the best of individuals, warping them beyond the normal reaches of most civilization. Take for example "Kid Death," a reporter at The San Antonio Express-News in the late 80's. Tom Edwards, a bright man, balding with a beard and perpetually carrying a pipe was one of the most devoted and highly regarded crime reporters in San Antonio. One morning, while covering what eventually came to be a triple murder and suicide involving lesbian lovers on the city's northside, Tom showed up at the scene of the crime at perhaps 7 a.m. munching on a big hamburger and fries. Just a few feet away was a huge puddle of blood.

"That's brain blood," Tom said to his San Antonio Light cohort, a stout man who looked and acted like John Belushi.

"How do you know that?" His cohort said.

Chomp. Tom took a big bite of his sandwich and downed it with some Coca-Cola.

"See it's all gelatinous. That's how you know it's brain blood." Chomp. The Belushi look alike, with his own sandwich, heartily agreed and bit down into his cuisine.



Truth is there has to be some sense of humor, gallows or otherwise, developed if you want to cover crime for any length of time. In the four years and assorted months I covered crime in San Antonio I came to see several hundred dead people in every state of disarray in which a human body can find itself. I remember each one of them. There were the floaters, drowning victims who after a few days in the water begin to resemble boiled chicken. The bodies, usually completely drained of blood it seemed, flaked apart as police tried to fish them into boats. There are the shooting victims and the decayed corpses-sometimes found days or weeks after their death. There were burn victims, mutilated corpses, and the occasional accident victim that looked for all the world like ground beef wearing blue jeans.

How bad it gets depends on how close you want to get to the bone.

Once while doing a special on the Bexar County morgue, I visited with Dr. Vincent DiMaio, the head of the coroner's office. As my assigned photographer and I walked into the front of the place, Dr. DiMaio asked us if we had any problem looking at dead bodies. "No, I blurted out before my photographer could answer.

With that the good doctor opened a door, and we were instantly greeted by three simultaneous autopsies. One man was having his head sawed open, another was having his innards removed, and a third corpse was having all of his guts stuffed back into his open body cavity which made a greasy squeaking sound and caused the dead man's limbs to jump up and down as if he were being applied electric shock. The idea, of course, was to shock us and Dr. DiMaio was effective on that score.

Later on, an interview inside the morgue cooler sparked another round of shock. As we sat quietly discussing the gentle art of autopsies and crime solving we all began to hear a soft moaning sound from inside the cooler.

My photographer looked at me and I at him. Then I looked at the doctor. "I know I didn't make that sound," I said. "And I know my photographer didn't, and I was looking at you so I'm pretty sure you didn't, so who did?"

I looked around the cooler and there were only three other people in there with us and none of them were alive. At least I was reasonably sure of that as all three of the bodies had the big "Y" incision cut in them from pubis to neck and all of them were very, very pale, and not a one of them moved during the entire time we were in the cooler.

"It's gas," the doctor said.

"I've never passed gas that sounded like that doc," my photographer volunteered. "You might need help."

But the doctor wasn't talking about us. As he explained it, gas escaping from a dead body will sometimes pass over the vocal chords creating a very spooky moaning sound from a dead body.

Wonderful. Equally wonderful was what happened when a corpse that had experienced arthritis in life was not strapped into his metal gurney in death. The said corpse has a tendency, once rigor mortis sets in, to constrict. Which means a corpse lying flat on its back will sometimes rise up into a sitting position. As Dr. DiMaio explained it, such an occurrence once caused an attendant to flee in terror

"Can you imagine," The doctor said, stifling a laugh.

No. That sort of thing happens to me every day.



Keeping a sense of humor while covering crime quickly becomes everyone's best defense against going nuts with everything you're apt to see in a criminal setting. One night, while spending a weekend in the Alazan Apache courts for a series on crime in the barrio I found myself waking to the sound of gun fire.

Realizing that we had a potential story, my photographer, Tony Ruiz, and I gathered our wits and our equipment and headed out the door. Directly behind the small apartment we were sharing with a family of four, we found a young man of about 19 and his older uncle sitting on the porch of another small apartment. The older man was screaming in pain while his nephew waved a 357 Magnum around.

"I told you not to drink that beer," the young man said.

The old man was too drunk and hurt to do anything but scream obscenities in Spanish at his nephew. "Cabrone, Chingado," he shouted loudly and often.

We rolled up and didn't expect to see a shooting still ongoing, so naturally we were a little reticent to enter the scene. Then the nephew saw us, and I expected the worst. But we didn't get shot at. Instead the nephew began waving around his gun.

"Hey, Channel 4. Channel 4," the kid shouted. "I'm going to be on television. I told my uncle not to drink the last cerveza."

I was right. I expected the worst, and I got it.

But the kid seemed as happy as a bride ready to marry a multimillionaire on Fox television. His joy lasted about as long, too, for soon the ambulance and a cop came rolling up on the scene. The cops drew down on the kid who quickly tossed his gun, realizing his life expectancy was just short of 30 seconds if he didn't.

Meanwhile the uncle continued to scream in pain as the paramedics tried to work with him.



"My knee! My knee!" The uncle shouted as he clutched at his bloody leg.

"I know," said the paramedic. "I've got it right here in my hand," he added as he displayed the man's knee cap to him.

Apparently paramedics need a sense of humor too.

Street cops are right there with them. Some of the smartest, and by that I mean those with the most common sense, were the beat cops I met and knew in San Antonio.

Far removed from the politics played by the brass there was the street cop who knew what was going on better than anyone in the chief's office. Most of these men were calm and unlike their brethren in other cities, most of them were not engaged in the art of "tuning up" suspects. Their level heads also kept them alive as during the latter 80s their numbers were very small for such a major city.

One night while loading up equipment to ride with a cop on the city's predominantly black eastside we heard a gunshot (San Antonio is very segregated among its poorer population. The eastside is black, the westside is Hispanic, and the southside is filled with white rednecks. Only the northside is heavily integrated, being reserved for anyone who had a decent income).

The cop we were with at the time smiled and took his time. "No hurry," he explained. "He'll still be bleeding when we get there."

Nonetheless, we hurriedly loaded our equipment and drove to the direction of the eastside project that sat less than 200 yards from the eastside police precinct. Upon arriving we found a young man who was the victim of a drive-by shooting. In San Antonio drive-by shootings were actually the preferred pastime- what with footballs, basketballs, baseballs, and other athletic equipment costing so much.

After all, any fool with a paper route could purchase a cheap handgun.

The shooting itself wasn't unfamiliar. But what happened next gave me pause. The cop recognized the victim - a gang member. "He's been shot a bunch of times and lived. He'll live again," the cop said.

I looked and sure enough the victim seemed hurt but not fatally so. His numerous bullet wound scars stood as mute testament to previous encounters with the business end of someone's gun. "He just ain't been shot right," the cop explained. "The worst place to be when some of these nuts get in a firefight is to be the innocent woman walking home with her groceries across the street. You almost always get killed then. These guys can't shoot straight."

True to form, a few days later a couple of cops got into a firefight with some heavily armed teenagers on the city's westside. The two cops were armed with six-shots apiece in their .357 Magnum service revolvers. The group of teenagers, numbering four to six, were armed with at least 60 rounds of ammunition in their semi-automatic weapons.

The kids opened fire first and managed to hit one officer in an indiscreet location which later gave rise to his nickname "Iron Balls." Other than that the kids hit nothing, although they did theit best to empty their weapons of ammunition. The cops, on the other hand, dropped all of the kids and still had ammunition left in their revolvers.

Which is not to say that most cops I've known have all been intent on firing 41 rounds of ammunition at unsuspecting and innocent minorities. Quite the opposite. Most I've known have gone out of their way to avoid using their guns and instead use their native intelligence and sense of humor to get them out of jams. Harold Schott was among the finest officers I ever knew in San Antonio. His beat was the eastside, and he often served as a great source of information on my stories. He knew everyone on his beat and knew what they were all up to. More than that, the people on the eastside trusted him and confided in him. One day we were standing in front of the 401 Ice House, a small convenience store in a shopping center that Harold called the "Shopping Center that Crack Built" as it was reputed that a local crack dealer had erected the shopping center using funds gained from selling drugs. On this particular afternoon we were discussing a couple of stories I was pursuing when a man walked out of the 401 Icehouse and motioning to Harold told him in sign language that a man on the inside had a gun.

We had heard some loud voices in the Ice House as we spoke, but didn't think anything of it. We all took it seriously when the man began signaling to Harold about a gun. My photographer, Roy Pedroza, grabbed his camera and we both walked with Harold toward the Ice House. Harold drew his gun. Then, just as we thought the shit was about to hit the fan, we heard Harold.

"Bobby, put down that goddamn gun," Harold said.

"But, Mr. Harold," the teenager said from inside the Ice House,"Kelvin tryin' to rip me off on this soda. He owe me a quarter change."

Harold just laughed. "You want me to kill you for a quarter? Put the gun down."

He did. Crisis averted. Situation normal.

The inherent common sense of most cops is in direct contrast to the stupid duties they are supposed to fulfill. Now, instead of cops, or in addition to being cops, we also want cops to be guidance counselors and to run interventions on families in crisis. I saw that happen once when a teenage boy called the cops claiming his father was verbally abusing him and he wanted his father arrested. Upon arriving at the home, the first thing I noticed was that a crowd that had gathered in front of the home because of the verbal antics immediately broke up when the people milling about saw the television camera.

"That's great crowd control," the cop I was riding with said. "I wish I always had one of those things." Over the years it has never ceased to amaze me how people willing to shoot at each other with loaded guns will run like frightened squirrels when they see a television camera.

At any rate, once we got to the house, the teenage boy came out and confessed he'd stolen his father's car and wrecked it. The father had gone through the roof threatening to take away the boy's telephone, Nintendo, television set, and apparently all connection to the outside world for a length of up to one month. The father hadn't actually hit the boy, although he had threatened to do so. But the child called the police and said he had been told in school of all places that he didn't have to put up with such treatment, and that, in fact, any time a parent threatened a child it was a form of child abuse.

The ugly face of political correctness had reared its twisted head, and, by the book, the cop was apparently supposed to do something like arrest the father or call a family crisis intervention unit who apparently roam the neighborhoods looking for parents who punish their children. Armed with butterfly nets and new-age rhetoric these strange vigilantes are rumored to turn even the most Mastodon of men into blubbering cream puffs of political correctness, but the cop I was with was having none of that.

"You say you stole your father's car and wrecked it?" He asked the teenage boy.

"Yes, and he yelled at me."

"You're lucky you're not my son. Go inside and mind your parents."



Of course, you could take such actions to extreme. Once while riding with the San Antonio gang unit we rolled up on a house where it was reputed a gang party was going on full swing inside. As we pulled up one of the cops I was with frowned.

"I know this house. The guy who lives here is a security guard for the railroad. Then the cop called the guy on his phone.

It seemed that no sooner had he hung up his cell phone than a big, red Ford pickup truck pulled up to the residence. Out stepped a tall, lean Texan who stood at least six-foot-three and was wearing a cowboy hat that seemed to add another foot of height to his imposing frame. The man tugged at his bushy mustache and looked to where I was sitting with the cop in a tinted van across the street from his home. Then the man waved at us before he walked inside.

"Hey, if there's gang kids in there they're probably packing guns," I said. "Isn't it dangerous to let that guy go in there alone?"

"Let's just wait a second," the cop grinned.

A minute passed, and suddenly the loud music that had been playing inside the house stopped. Seconds later the front door to the house opened and the tall Texan appeared with a teenager in tow. He had the kid by the collar and his waist. The Texan unceremoniously pitched the kid out the front door. A few seconds later he was followed by a second teen who flew about six feet before landing on the front lawn. Soon there were a dozen kids, and a few handguns that had spilled out of their pockets, accumulated on the lawn.

"Jesus, shouldn't we help this guy out?" I asked of my cop friend.

"Shh. Quiet. Just a minute," he said stifling a laugh.

Just then, apparently the Texan's son, also rather tall, appeared on the front lawn. But he wasn't tossed there. He ran out there screaming at his father. Other than the mountain of pimples on his young face he could've been his father's twin.

"You can't do this to me, Dad. These are my friends, damnit," the kid shouted.

From inside the van I said, "This is going to get ugly, we'd better help.”

That's when the kid threw a punch at the old man. The punch missed, and the old man grinned.

"Shh, let's watch this," my cop friend said from inside his van.

"Oh, so you think you're a man now," the man told his son on the front lawn. "Now, we know what you're made out of. Go ahead, Take your best shot." The father stuck his jaw out for his son to take a swing at him.

Everything stopped on the lawn. Kids who'd been squirming, trying to get back their guns and assemble their dignity just froze. Everyone looked at the 16-year-old kid.

"Okay, damnit," the kid shouted. Then he took the bait and threw a wild swing at his father, who calmly stepped back, and the kid hit nothing but air. That was the good news for him. The bad news was his father had positioned himself to step inside the kid and deliver an uppercut to his son's chin as his son finished his own attack.

The young, pimple-faced boy must've gone airborne at least six inches. He landed flat on his back and unconscious on his front lawn.

"Okay, now we'll help," the cop said from inside his van.



There is a time, of course when common sense and sense of humor fails all crime reporters and cops for that matter. It is when there is a crime involving children victims.

Jennifer and Heidi are the two names that I will remember to my grave. There are of course others that I can never forget, although I never knew their names. There was the little baby boy who was boiled to death in a pot of water by his mother who became distraught because the infant wet his diaper. I see that small baby's body in nightmares.

Then there was the small baby girl who was stabbed with a serrated kitchen knife. The mother reported an intruder had entered the home and tried to rob her and her daughter at knife point. It was a horrible story, but it was untrue. The cops later said the woman had actually used her daughter as a human shield when the intruder burst into their home. That wasn’t true either. The truth was the woman had stabbed her daughter all by herself because the child wouldn't stop crying because of a nasty case of diaper rash.

Then there was the small 18-month-old boy whose name I never knew. He was killed in an automobile accident south of San Antonio when his mother turned across a divided highway in an early morning fog and was broadsided by a pick-up truck. The baby boy, strapped dutifully in his car seat, was rocketed out the back window of his mother's car by the force of the collision. The child safety seat may or may not have been strapped to the car.

Whatever the case, the boy flew some 40 feet through the air and landed on the cold, wet pavement of the highway, dying instantly when his skull was crushed by the force of the impact. When I got to the scene all I could see were the perfect pink little toes of the dead infant sticking out from underneath of the sheet the paramedics had placed over his lifeless little body. I called my wife in tears begging her not to drive with our 18-month-old son that day.



I didn't lose my composure on the air over that story, nor did I about Jennifer, although I wanted too. The little girl, who was about six at the time, was sitting in a neighborhood laundromat with her mother when an unknown assailant came in, dropped some money in a vending machine and then got upset when he lost his money in the machine. He retaliated by beating on the machine and then stabbed the little girl as her mother watched. The killer then fled on foot and the little girl rushed out into the street crying. When she found a friend in her neighborhood she cried for her friend to look at her intestines which were protruding from the wound. Then the little girl collapsed and died. Her family was never the same.



I couldn't keep my sense of humor nor was I able to keep my composure in the Heidi case either. Heidi was a young girl who was abducted during broad daylight from a normally crowded street in rural San Antonio. She had spent the day at a friend's house. Her friend walked her halfway home and then waved good bye to her and Heidi was never seen alive again.

The search went on endlessly for days as her family prayed for her to be found. False sightings were reported all over town as Heidi was reportedly seen strapped in the back of a pickup or tied down in a car. Heidi's family prayed for her to be found alive and safe, and eventually came to pray that she would simply be found so they could bury her. When her remains were found in a field nearly three weeks later I cried as I reported it live on the air.

It was the only time in my life I ever lost my composure on the air. But I couldn't help it. My sense of humor had failed me. The story was too close to home literally and emotionally. She had disappeared less than a mile from my home, and having known the parents I could only feel shame as I had to announce to the world that she would never be coming home to her parents again.



Finally, when I covered another story in Texas for America's Most Wanted I found what a lack of a sense of humor and the tragic loss of a child could do to a parent. In Austin a few years back there was a horrible murder at a yogurt shop. Three beautiful teenage girls were killed. A year after their deaths I came to interview the parents. One mother had lost a daughter. Another mother had lost her only two children, both of them daughters. I went first to visit the mother who'd lost both of her children and she gave me a tour of her home. Her daughters' bedrooms were exactly as they had been the day the girls died. Inside each bedroom was a life size poster of each daughter. The mother looked at them and then at me and told me, "They say you have to go on with your life after a tragedy like this. No you don't. No you don't. My girls are still right here with me." She smiled and looked at one of the posters.



Then I went and interviewed the other mother who'd lost her 17-year-old daughter. The second mother told me a year after her daughter's death she could still "smell" her daughter in her home and at times imagined her daughter was still around. Then the woman burst into tears, and screaming into a pillow, began yanking at her own hair.



There is a reason there is a burnout factor among crime reporters, photographers, cops and anyone else who stands for too long near the fire of human tragedy.

There but for the grace of God go I, and there is a fear I may yet

follow.

A sense of humor helps.