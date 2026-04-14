First we discuss media coverage of the failed peace talks from the weekend. We also talk a little bit about Melania Trump’s announcement and the president’s claim that he was unaware that his wife was making the statement. Also, for guys that grew up during the space race … like Brian and Mark … the Artemis trip around the moon is something that we want to recognize as well. This is season two, episode 15 of Hard Pass.

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