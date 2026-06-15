Deal or No Deal?
Two professors and a reporter walk into a bar . . .
The President announced that he and Iran have come to an agreement on a plan for peace. The question is, without Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu on board, what are the chances that this agreement will stick? The team will talk about corporate media coverage of the deal as well as the crowning of the first trillionaire in world history. Join us for this latest episode of Hard Pass!
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