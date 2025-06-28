Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Julie O
Jun 28

Thanks for this article! I laughed a lot, though I know his rotting brain is no joking matter. My favorite line is "he can go off the rails quicker than a carnival rollercoaster assembled by meth heads". Great imagery! 😂

Kathleen Fietz
Jun 28

A thorough evaluation, all the time ignoring Donald's advancing dementia. Still sanewashing while he mentally and physically deteriorates in front of us. Dr. John Gartner and other mental health experts have been explaining his behavior, both his psycopathies and dementia on the Shrinking Trump podcast.

Trump is unable to drink with one hand, is incontinent and now has a catheter. Word salads, gait and balance problems and his classic frontotemporal dementia forward leaning posture have been worsening, it's a slowly advancing type of dementia. When he can't finish a word, "mishiz" for missiles it's phonemic paraphasia, an indicator of organic brain disease, dementia. Watch videos of him walking, he swings his right leg around in an arc. According to a forensic psychiatrist his movement and gait problems indicate frontotemporal dementia.

The White House doesn't release transcripts and has removed past ones due to his word salads, "the late, great Hannibal Lecter, he's a wonderful man" is now coming back up as a topic in his ramblings. Dementia runs in the Trump family. Fred Trump refused to step down while dying of Alzheimer's so they built him a fake office. Cousins have died of dementia, Mary Trump has discussed it. Fox news cuts away from him when he begins to ramble in a word salad, other media won't acknowledge it either. He says stupid things because his brain isn't working.

