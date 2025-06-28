Donald Trump made his second visit to the Brady Briefing room this week since returning to the White House in January.

Trump, at first, seemed tired Friday as he entered the room to talk about a Supreme Court decision regard lower courts issuing injunctions, but then warmed up to the room as he usually does and stayed nearly an hour answering questions, making accusations and lying his pants off about a variety of topics. Donny Demento will do that.

His comfort in the room means that in all likelihood Trump will return for another show in the briefing room – after all he looks at these things like a standup comedy gig. But, for the rest of us it might be nice to school ourselves upon some of Donald’s most infamous insults, lies and acquaint ourselves with his latest lexicon of illiteracy to prepare for his next appearance.

Let’s start with his favorite lies:

1. Joe Biden is both “sleepy” and at the same time an energetic manipulator who is responsible for illegal immigration, the war in Ukraine, the Middle East and anything else Trump wishes to disparage. He usually begins his insults with “Unlike the last guy,” or “Unlike the last administration” before taking personal jabs at Biden.

2. The 2020 election was fixed. “And if you counted the votes, I won,” and he even took a question from a reporter in his first visit to the Brady Briefing Room this week about investigating the results of the election – more than four years after it was over.

Those are his favorite “go to” lies, but nearly everything out of his mouth is an exaggeration, prevarication or pointless. He can go off the rails quicker than a carnival rollercoaster assembled by meth heads and he’s usually just a breath away from talking about Hannibal Lecter, sharks, electrocution, electric heaters, or pointing out the physical beauty of men and women he’s addressing.

Trump also has tip offs in his speeches that let you know a lie or exaggeration is coming:

· “Unlike anything you’ve ever seen before,” can describe an explosion in Iran, a protest in L.A. or the size of his flag poles on the North and South Lawn. “They dropped a load” referring to Israel bombing Iran was unintentionally hilarious.

· “We’re the hottest country now. Just six months ago we were the coldest,” is his newest go-to when insulting Biden. Though it sounds like he’s talking about climate change, he is trying to describe the economy and our status on the world stage. Speaking of which . . .

· “He’s a lot nicer than me . . .” he uses when talking about world leaders who don’t insult Biden on the scale Trump enjoys. He also uses this when talking about people he wants to compliment. He also says “I love this guy,” until he doesn’t. (See Elon Musk)

· “Thank you for your attention to this matter” is something he has begun using on his social media posts. It sounds like something a slumlord puts at the bottom of a letter demanding payment of rent – so maybe this one came from his dad.

· “We’re going to take care of . . .” fill in the blank. Nope. He’s not.

· “Believe me,” No you can’t. A lie is sure to have preceded or will follow that phrase.

· “The ___ Hoax” can describe his impeachment, the Russia probe, the 2020 election, climate change or anything else he doesn’t like that’s made news. There’s always a conspiracy involved and those conspiracies almost always include . . .

· “The Radical Democrats” are his favorite fall guys followed by the . . .

· “Fake News Media,” also referred to as “The enemy of the people,” who are usually engaged in . . .

· “A witch-hunt” which describes every action against him with the exception of . . .

· “Radical activist judges” who are labeled as such because they’ve ruled against him.

· “I’m not happy with ____” is his personal dismissal he uses for anyone with whom he has a beef. . .

· “Everybody’s calling me wanting to make a deal,” is his go-to answer when asked about tariffs

· “I was selected by God to make America great again, I really was,” is his recent excuse for taking unilateral action . . .

· “Nobody else would do it. But I did it,” usually follows his pronouncement about his unilateral actions based on his directions from a higher power.

· So, everyone should just “Stay tuned” because the next episode of Trump’s Divine inspirations is sure to follow.

· “A lot of people are saying,” or “many people are saying,” that they “want to talk” and Trump is “talking to everybody,” but he’s never using the “auto pen.”

· And while Joe Biden was the “worst president” in history, and “we’ve never seen anything like that before,” Trump doesn’t blame him for that, “I don’t believe he was like that. He didn’t want to let in all those criminals,” it was the aforementioned “radical democrats” and “communists” who took over the presidency that dictated what Biden would do. But don’t worry . . .

· “We’ll hit ‘em hard,” whoever they are.

There are, of course, so many other sayings, feel free to fill out your bingo card for a Donald Trump stump speech. His standup routine will probably be coming back to the White House briefing room because his press secretary has made sure to fill the Brady Briefing room with sycophants, liars and reporters who have no idea what their job is - they just want to keep their job, so they’ll be asking the most inane questions ever. Or as Trump said when asked a typically fawning question Friday, “I love you. Who are you?”