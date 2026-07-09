Deep in the heart of Texas:

Ken Paxton, Donald Trump’s choice for U.S. Senate in Texas has, as attorney general, turned down a request for information on a case involving the sexual abuse of an eight-year-old boy by a well known lawyer in the state.

Democratic candidate James Talarico likened it to the Epstein scandal, and addressed that and accusations from the President that Democrats are “communists.”

Paxton has navigated nearly two decades of ongoing controversies, notably including felony securities fraud indictments (resolved via a 2024 pretrial agreement), a 2023 impeachment and acquittal over bribery and abuse-of-office allegations, and recent controversies surrounding his real estate, residency voting laws, and a contentious child sexual assault plea deal.

James Talarico is a teacher and minister who has served as a Texas State Representative since 2018.