Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Defiance against Trump?

Miles Taylor reflects on Trump's attempts to invoke the insurrection act.
Brian J Karem's avatar
Miles Taylor's avatar
Brian J Karem and Miles Taylor
Jan 15, 2026

In this episode of “Just Ask the Question,” host Brian Karem engages in a compelling discussion with Miles Taylor, a former official in the Trump administration, about the implications of Donald Trump’s rhetoric and actions during his presidency. They explore the blurred lines between Trump’s jokes and serious intentions, particularly regarding his controversial statements about seizing ballots and designating political opponents as terrorists. Taylor emphasizes that many of Trump’s so-called jokes have turned into alarming realities, highlighting the dangers of normalizing such behavior in a democratic society.

Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian J Karem · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture