Defiance against Trump?

In this episode of “Just Ask the Question,” host Brian Karem engages in a compelling discussion with Miles Taylor, a former official in the Trump administration, about the implications of Donald Trump’s rhetoric and actions during his presidency. They explore the blurred lines between Trump’s jokes and serious intentions, particularly regarding his controversial statements about seizing ballots and designating political opponents as terrorists. Taylor emphasizes that many of Trump’s so-called jokes have turned into alarming realities, highlighting the dangers of normalizing such behavior in a democratic society.