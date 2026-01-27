Deja Vu All Over Again
The violence grows in Minneapolis
Minneapolis was the site of another killing of an American citizen by federal agents. In this episode we look at how corporate news media did with this second shooting in two weeks. We also discuss agenda setting theory in media as well as how the 4th Amendment seems to be on life support in this second Trump administration.
