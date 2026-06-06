Donald Trump spent the day claiming he ended eight wars, suggesting he may have won all 50 states, bragging about election victories, and explaining why ordinary Americans should just watch the NBA Finals on television while he attends in person.



In today’s BKTV episode, Brian Karem breaks down:



- Trump’s latest claims about ending wars around the world

- His comments suggesting he may have won all 50 states

- The administration’s continued attempts to rewrite economic reality

- Kevin Hassett’s claims about a new economic “golden age”

- Questions surrounding inflation, gas prices, and rising costs

- Todd Blanche praising Trump as the “honor of a lifetime”

- Chris Wright’s comments on coal, wind, and solar energy

- Trump’s remarks about Giants quarterback Jackson Dart

- The growing disconnect between what Americans are experiencing and what the administration is saying



#Trump #DonaldTrump #BKTV #BrianKarem #Politics #BreakingNews #Economy #MAGA #PoliticalCommentary



Subscribe to Brian’s Substack:

https://substack.com/@brianjkarem

