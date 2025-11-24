- No matter which way the political pendulum swings, Republican or Democrat, nothing ever gets better for the common American man or woman.

- - Marjorie Taylor Greene, 2025

In her letter of Resignation to the U.S. House of Representatives, Marjorie Taylor Greene lambasted the president, her political party, American politics in general and big business.

That quote, as it stands, represents the sentiments of an overwhelming amount of Americans. Some of us, however, will not accept that quote from MTG without mentioning she was an agent of chaos that made sure the common American man or woman got screwed.

For some people, MTG’s resignation is just another scam from a woman without a moral center. “This MTG thing is one of the strangest things I’ve ever covered, or witnessed in the swamp.” John Bennett, Chief White House Correspondent for CQ-Roll Call said Sunday on “Just Ask the Press.”

“I don’t think much of what she said was honest at all,” former GOP House member Joe Walsh explained. “There’s no reason to resign so why is she? Clearly then it’s 100 percent self-interest. Positioning herself as an independent MAGA voice post Trump so she can run for President or Vice President in 2028. It’s selfish and stupid. It’s like Sarah Palin when she resigned from being governor after the 2008 presidential loss. Palin stopped being taken seriously and threw away her serious platform. Greene is doing the same thing here.”

It is, of course, another act in the Donald Trump circus, another day in reality television. Another deflection. Another car wreck. More chaos. So is it honest?

“With the old MTG saying all kinds of awful things, borderline racist and downright antisemitic things, which was or is the act?” Bennett asked. “Was the old MTG the act that she felt she had to do to fit with MAGA, or is this the act? I’m not really sure what to believe. When I read the resignation letter, I don’t know whether to believe a word of it because I don’t know if she’s acting now or she was acting then.”

Or maybe both are an act.

There are those who could never accept her recent public change of heart for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is as Bennett explained, there are plenty who wonder if she’s just bullshitting us. She apologized for her previous toxic politics, accepted responsibility for it and wants to change her course. Skeptics will wonder why and so will her fans. Some of them will probably believe “the deep state” got to her, or she has been cloned and replaced by the pod people.

Hey, if she continues with the steps she’s taken, I wonder where it will lead? Or, is it all a show and sometime this holiday season Donald Trump will be photographed with her in the Oval Office before a friendly, subservient press corps.?

The United States in 2025 is merely a bureaucratic, all-consuming technological autocracy. Or, if you want to look at it the Donald Trump way – it’s all a production number. Every bit of it.

Everything is made to distract you. Entertainment. Sports. Politics. Music. Advertising. Immigration. Education. Racism. Fascism. Ism-ism. Talking about Religion. Dysfunctional culture. Economics. Violence. Wars. Starvation. The list goes on. Give peace a chance? How about we just take a breath from the chaos first?

Our system works best when we work together in it, but we’re still busy fighting with each other over ultimately stupid motives while the richest of us run away with the money. Our system is broken and we broke it. Marjorie Taylor Greene is evidence of it. The mechanisms set up by the founders remain sound. But if we don’t educate ourselves, if we don’t get involved in the political process it doesn’t fix itself. I cannot tell you how many protesters I’ve met – at the “No Kings Rally” and other recent protests who said they never voted. I’m pretty sure that also means they’ve never volunteered to drive the elderly to the polls, or volunteered to be a precinct captain or anything else that resembles participation in the electoral process.

Our inaction has tangible consequences and we are living through them. I’m convinced we’ll survive them – if we stick to the pact we made with ourselves during the years of the Revolution to work together for the common good.

As a child I learned through books and my immigrant family that a representative democracy can work. It sure did when I was younger – it’s what got us through the multiple assassinations, the Vietnam War, Richard Nixon and “The Love Boat”. That’s the popular notion. But what if, instead of getting us through those tough times, it was those tough times that only now has finally destroyed us after a 50-yearlong cultural asphyxiation caused by political corruption.

Maybe it is the sense of such impending doom that motivates both extremes in our culture. Same stimulus. Same reaction? The Epstein files for both sides of the political aisle have come to be viewed as the holy grail that will expose the depth and breadth of Washington corruption that MGT says has taken over politics. There’s nothing more condemning than allowing a female child sex trafficker to operate with impunity. The only question was who was more involved – Republicans or Democrats? Entertainers? Unidentified foreign spies? Aliens?

Everyone wanted the damn files made public – except Donald Trump who had promised on the campaign trail he’d release the information on day one. Forced to finally and unwillingly live up to his campaign promise, Trump signed legislation this week to release the files. Congress didn’t have to pass legislation to make this happen. They passed legislation to make this happen because Donald Trump who had the authority to act unilaterally on this issue refused to do so.

A big takeaway from this mess should be easy enough for even a politician or an Oligarch to understand. Major Taylor Greene seemed to understand it well enough; “Many common Americans are no longer easily convinced by paid political propaganda spokespersons and consultants on TV and paid shills on social media obediently serving with cult-like conviction to force others to swallow the political party talking points.”

It’s self-condemnation for her if you take that statement to its logical conclusion.

“Americans are used by the Political Industrial Complex of both Political Parties, election cycle after election cycle, in order to elect whichever side can convince Americans to hate the other side more,” Greene also wrote in her resignation letter. Again, few would disagree with that, but it’s curious coming from someone who sharpened her teeth on divisiveness.

In the end, these are just words. And we’ve heard the words so many times before. I never thought I’d see words like that attributed to Marjorie Taylor Greene. She’s shown little aptitude for political verisimilitude in the past. And, of course, she no sooner had she said these words and proceeded to walk off the political stage than Donald Trump wholeheartedly invited her back.

Talk about abuse. That’s political abuse. As she noted, “Standing up for American women who were raped at 14, trafficked and used by rich powerful men, should not result in me being called a traitor and threatened by the President of the United States, whom I fought for,” Greene said.

You can’t find fault with that statement either. That can’t be said about her isolationist America First Rant; “America First should mean America First and only Americans First, with no other foreign country ever being attached to America First in our halls of government,” she said.

Sounds like she threw unmatched socks in the washer and hoped they came out matched. At best it’s a couple of slogans searching for a meaning. I would like specific definitions of “America First”, “America First and only Americans First.” The second part of that sentence is hopeless. What the hell does a “foreign country . . .attached to America First in our halls of government,” look like? Definitions please. Examples please.

With MTG now leaving the building, again I ask, what the hell is going on? If I were hanging out with Hunter S. Thompson and had overindulged with him on Wild Turkey, weed and acid at a Kentucky Derby, maybe this would make sense. Have we lost the narrative entirely? Trump kicks MTG to the curb and immediately takes up with the Democratic Socialist Mayor of New York City. The mayor called him a fascist. Donald called the mayor a communist. But they had a bro fest at the White House this week. All that was missing was a fist pump and a Jägermeister. As Bennett said on “Just Ask the Press,” it looks like, “A WWE match. They pulled off ‘the double turn’. We haven’t seen that since Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart.” We all got played.

And while Mamdani and Trump talked about the future working together for the betterment of New York, MTG seems done. Maybe not, but speaking to her QAnon fans when she resigned from Congress, she did have a mic drop moment:

“There is no ‘plan to save the world’ or insane 4D chess game being played.”

In other words, the emperor has no clothes.

Trump is the father of the modern day Republican party – however he’s treating the party the way he treated his children, at least according to people like Michael Cohen who has often told me that when he was working with Trump his sons routinely told him, “I don’t want to end up like my father.”

Trump is an abusive, dead beat dad – at least to the Republican party and while the party finds itself abused, it’s also eagerly making excuses for the abuser.

Maybe Marjorie Taylor Greene gets that. Maybe it’s an act. But ultimately Greene is already history and we face another week of fresh deviltry out of Trump – because that’s what Trump is all about.