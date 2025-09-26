Forty years ago, we learned from John Mellencamp that you’ve got to stand for something or you’ll fall for anything.

So, stand up for free speech or fall to a despot who wants you to remain quiet.

Speaking on Tuesday in New York City before the largest gathering of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, President Donald Trump said all countries had to end “open borders.”

Then he praised himself and showed his political a*s. “Look, I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell,” he said.

“Hell?…Why, I have no desire to go to Washington, D.C.,” I’m sure someone in the audience thought. Punchlines aside, Trump didn’t care if he angered everyone. It’s obvious he wanted to. One diplomat texted me, “Do people in America realize how bad he is?”

The president also said that climate change was “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world, in my opinion.” Really? He also had the opinion that using bleach could cure Covid. But again, punchlines aside, that proclamation didn’t sit well with world leaders who understand science. It didn’t sit too well 40 years ago either. “We’ve got to start respectin’ this world or it’s gonna turn around and bite off our face,” Mellencamp sang.

Trump, of course, whined that he should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize before proceeding to berate the crowd with his view of their shortcomings. Instead of learning “The Art of the Deal,” he should have studied “How to Win Friends and Influence People.” But Trump never graduated from Carnegie. He had shin splints.

Nonetheless, the UN appearance was a master class in diplomacy from our president, at least in his shrinking mind. He ran for office in 2024 to stay out of prison. And since his inauguration, he’s set out to exact revenge on those he believes have wronged him.

True to form, the Justice Department, which is totally controlled by Trump, brought criminal charges on Thursday night against former FBI Director James Comey, just days after he publicly pressured Attorney General Pam Bondi to target his enemies and fired a U.S. attorney who had refused. It’s not personal or anything. Sure.

Trump’s UN address is just the latest in a never-ending list of ways he has attacked people he wants to silence, embarrass or control. Never has a president been so vindictive and so small-minded. Never has the United States looked so laughable.

The usual suspects praised Trump after the speech — including Puff Donny himself, who had to tell us all just how he had crushed it. His personal reviews were appropriately and overwhelmingly congratulatory. His favorite media outlets came through with celebratory huzzahs, though not as loudly as they once did.

The foreign press was, for the most part, less cordial. Reuters perhaps said it best: “The 56-minute speech was a rebuke to the world body and a return to form for Trump, who routinely bashed the U.N. during his first term as president. Leaders gave him polite applause when he exited the chamber.”

The audience gave the president polite applause as he left because, with few exceptions, the rest of the world is quite frankly far more civilized and diplomatic than Donald Trump, and they need the American economy far more than him. He’s a literal throwback to bygone days which only existed on television, a few B-movies starring Ronald Reagan or in Roy Cohn’s personal porno collection.

The biggest about-face came after Trump’s speech. Around noon on Tuesday, he posted on Truth Social, “After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form. With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option.”