When Mitch McConnell was first elected he made fun of Walter Dee Huddleston, the incumbent Senator by saying Huddleston was never in Washington, D.C.

And two ads, produced by Roger Ailes, lying about Huddleston’s absence were all it took to propel McConnell into our living rooms.

Now, even though Mitch is AWOL, we still see him. But those two ads? They should be rewritten and pointed right at McConnell.

Here you go!

Take 2.