First of all this picture doesn’t look like me at all . . .JESUS I hate AI.

But other than that:

Sit right back and you'll hear a tale. A tale of a fateful trip that started in Turkey with a presidential turkey aboard a mighty airship.



Using reporters as a human shield . . .The Don took an extended detour.



In this episode of "Just ask the Question" we welcome back our good friend Mary Trump and dissect the latest corruption inside the White House while taking time to have some fun discussing our favorite Science Fiction!



Thanks for joining us for the ride.

#BrianKarem

#MaryTrump

#JustAskTheQuestion

Mary L Trump