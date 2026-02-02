Should we defund the AG?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript155Should we defund the AG?POTUS and his blind adherence to personal loyaltyBrian J Karem and Mark S. Zaid, P.C.Feb 02, 2026155ShareTranscriptThe AG office should be non-partisan.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeRecent PostsCongress blew the Epstein documents release1 hr ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1083)17 hrs ago • Brian J KaremEpstein, Epstein, Epstein20 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump sues the government he runs21 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Nolan Higdon, and Mark S. Zaid, P.C.Dangerous precedent set22 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Nolan Higdon, and Mark S. Zaid, P.C.Trump's intimidation increases23 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Nolan Higdon, and Mark S. Zaid, P.C.Countdown to Liberty! (1084)Feb 1 • Brian J Karem