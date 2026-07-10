Iran hit more ships. Trump said we hit them back 20 to 1. He also said Iran is obliterated and has nothing left. Brian wants to know how a country with nothing left keeps hitting ships.



Trump also switched planes leaving Turkey and told reporters it was so the Air Force base could see the new plane. Then he admitted Iran may have been a threat to shoot him down. The window blinds were closed mid-flight. Brian noted the first statement was a lie before the second one came out.



Where is Mitch McConnell? Nobody knows. He went to the hospital on June 14th. There’s been one statement saying he’s okay. Republican Congressman Stutzman said on camera he doesn’t know if McConnell is alive or dead. Laura Loomer says brain dead. Others say coma. Brian says if he had passed, there’d be a toe tag somewhere — and blames the collapse of beat reporting for the fact that nobody has found out.



Trump is still calling Democrats communists while owning 10% of Intel — which Brian points out is closer to the actual definition of communism than anything the Democrats are doing. Texas Democratic candidate James Tallarico, running against Ken Paxton, addressed it directly: not a communist, just trying to make the economy work for working families.

Meanwhile a Republican-backed Texas lawyer was convicted of child molestation and Paxton is protecting him. The Maine Democrat accused of rape quit the race. Brian noticed the difference.



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