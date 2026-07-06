Don Donnie and the FIFA threat

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.21Don Donnie and the FIFA threatThe World Trump CupBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonJul 06, 202621ShareTranscriptDonald Trump makes the World cup about himself. . .go figure.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsThe difficulty in covering this White House2 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and April RyanThe brilliance of Helen Thomas5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and April RyanWhite House reporting: A conversation with April Ryan6 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (930)20 hrs ago • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (931)Jul 4 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (932)Jul 3 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (933)Jul 2 • Brian J Karem