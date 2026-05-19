In this episode - which takes place, in part, from Cannes, France (see the palm trees?) - we look at corporate news media coverage of the president's trip to China. How well did media perform when reporting on what was and wasn't accomplished during the summit? We also discuss the implications of the president saying a member of the press committed treason based on their coverage of the Iran war. This is episode 20 of season two, of Hard Pass! We also discuss the implications of the president saying a member of the press committed treason based on their coverage of the Iran war. This is episode 20 of season two, of Hard Pass!