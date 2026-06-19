I watched Donald Trump speaking on stage at the end of the G7 summit in France and seriously wondered whether he had suffered a stroke.

He spoke about long-lasting black granite floors at the White House, people born with machine guns in their hands, pallets of cash and the Space Force. He made a bad joke about the popularity of first names in Iran. He began a sentence on one subject and ended on another. He compared himself to both Herbert Hoover and Richard Nixon.

Hell, I wondered if I was having a stroke. None of it made sense.

But very little does these days. Maybe the president should just call it a day and resign. You win, pal. Go out on the faux high notes of this summit, the memo of understanding with Iran (whatever it may turn out to be) and the One Big Beautiful 80th Birthday Party at the White House. You’ve had a hell of a run.

But your reality show isn’t playing as well as it used to do. The more you keep on claiming that you’ve won, the more it looks like you lost. The Iranians defied you and ended up getting more out of a deal to end a war — the one you started — than you did. Suddenly Fox News is challenging you. The Kennedy Center has literally erased you. In France, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stood behind Trump looking like a kid going to the dentist, or a babysitter who doesn’t want the gig. Of course, there was also Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, standing nearby bouncing up and down like a puppy happy to be on stage with his master.

Yes, Trump still has power. He can persuade a Fox News reporter to tell us that an obviously green reflecting pool contaminated with algae is “American Blue.” Many people still adore him, for whatever reason. His endorsement still carries weight; when it comes to getting extremists nominated in the Republican Party, he holds the keys. There’s something else you can put on your resume, Mr. President. Give yourself another award if you want, but after watching you over these past few days, there’s no getting over the fact that you need to sit down.

Maybe Trump, as some close to him secretly hope, really is considering hanging up his spurs. I doubt it. But who could blame him? There’s nothing left that he has touched which hasn’t metaphorically or physically been destroyed. The East Wing is a festering crater. So is the Constitution. Congress is under his full control. So is the Supreme Court. What’s left to conquer?

Thing is, Trump can’t help himself. Even if he were cogent enough to consider such a thought, he will never go gentle into that good night. He never goes anywhere gently. He is the single most politically, socially, morally, spiritually and physically constipated man of power in the history of our country.

He started the war with Iran for the simple reason that he wanted to. Everything else is a ruse. He’s trying to end it now because he’s tired of hearing about rising gas prices and inflation. That’s as deep as it gets. Everyone needs to stop overanalyzing his actions. Look at him.

To watch Trump now is to see a repeat of Joe Biden’s last days, but with none of Biden’s enduring professionalism. Compound the decrepitude and mental decay with impulse control issues and you can see why this country needs younger, more vibrant and more intelligent leadership. I know we can fill the bill on the first two. But that third category is cause for concern.

He’s the Rodney Dangerfield of world leaders. He can’t get no respect — although he loves to claim that world leaders fawn over him because he has the biggest and best everything. I’m not claiming that he’s overcompensating, but, yeah, he is. “Nobody can make a deal like I can,” is his standard public greeting. I wonder if he understands how much the world smirks at him.

“Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” Trump wrote on Truth Social last Sunday. In another post, he said the Iran deal “will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region.”

According to the BBC, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Kazem Gharibabadi, confirmed the end of military operations in a phone call on Iranian state TV, which portrayed the framework deal as a “victory for Iran.” The U.S. and Israel, Iranian leaders said, had “no option but to accept defeat and surrender.”

Trump finds the Iran problem boring, as he has said several times. His limited attention span now pulls him elsewhere. He wants to turn the Fourth of July into a Trump rally, which is one of the funniest ideas I’ve heard lately. That won’t be half as entertaining as a few more cage matches at the White House.