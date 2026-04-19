Donald Trump and a call for impeachment

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript309Donald Trump and a call for impeachmentDon't expect it anytime soonBrian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonApr 19, 2026309ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” we consider the calls for Donald Trump’s impeachment.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsCountdown to Liberty! (1007)3 hrs ago • Brian J KaremTrump's newest Iranian threat5 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonWho are the missing scientists?7 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonScott Bessent and his tenuous hold on reality8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonKash Patel on the chopping block9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1008)Apr 18 • Brian J KaremMelania vs. EpsteinApr 18 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon