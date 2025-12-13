I cruised into the little town of Clifden at a stout 125 kilometers per hour on a narrow two-lane road just as Storm Bram was ravaging Ireland’s Atlantic coast. On the radio, “Hells Bells” by AC/DC sounded my arrival.

I had just passed through the town of Oughterard, where I saw my first signs of Donald Trump fandom since leaving the States. At a junk and rug dealer shop, the proprietor hung “Trump 2024” banners outside, along with other assorted odds and ends for sale.

“He’s a crazy twit,” a hotel manager said of the Trump fan when I mentioned it to him. The “i” in twit was pronounced as an “a.” What he had to say about Trump was worse. “Face it. He’s a destroyer.”

In Ireland, as well as in the rest of Europe, the president is viewed “like a bearded lady in a circus sideshow” I was told — at least when he wasn’t seen as a “crazy gangster who abandoned his friends.”

In Dublin, a national police inspector told me that Trump is being investigated in Ireland for buying property with Russian money. “Nobody likes him,” he said. “We think he’s taking you guys into a civil war.”

Few people in European governments have good feelings for Trump. Many see him as an errand boy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and while we in America worry about the Epstein scandal, Immigration and Customs Enforcement patrols, the Justice Department, vaccines, education, our floundering press corps and a wide variety of other scandals, in Europe the focus is on Russia’s ongoing hegemony against NATO and the European Union.

In 2026, Ireland will host a gathering of all 27 EU heads of state in Dublin. They are all concerned about security — especially after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that unidentified drones were spotted near the flight path of his plane during his trip to Dublin last week. While Russia has denied ownership of the drones, EU security officials continue to suspect Putin was behind the incursion into European air space. “Who else would it be?” a member of Trump’s national security team told me Tuesday on background.

European Council President António Costa described the incident in the Irish Independent as “another example of a hybrid attack from Russia into European territory. It is not new but, in all our countries we are now managing with these threats.”

European leaders are now fundamentally questioning the validity of the United States’ commitment to being an ally. Trump’s recent appeal is for Ukraine to “play ball” with Putin to end Russia’s war of aggression, though Zelenskyy has said Ukraine will give up no territory to Russia. “Trump’s ‘peace plan’ could pass as a pamphlet penned by Putin,” read a headline in the Irish Independent. On Dec. 2, Alexander Stubb, the president of Finland, published an op-ed in Foreign Affairs titled “The West’s Last Chance” arguing that the post-World War II order built on cooperation, rules and shared values is breaking down as wars multiply and alliances fracture. As a result, he wrote, without coordinated Western leadership, authoritarian regimes will reshape the global order in their image, and that Ukraine will be the first, but “not the last,” victim.

Back in the States, the Washington Post reported Tuesday that Trump’s “peace plan” has pushed “transatlantic relations to their lowest point since [he] returned to the White House.”

Meanwhile, according to the Times of London, NATO chief Mark Rutte is urging member states to step up their defense spending because Putin is now targeting Europe for war. “We are Russia’s next target and we are already in harm’s way,” Rutte said. “We must all accept that we must act to defend our way of life now. Because this year Russia has become even more brazen, reckless and ruthless towards NATO and towards Ukraine.”

Many in Europe blame Trump for this descent into madness. According to a friend of mine at the BBC, millions in Europe believe the president is “in over his head” and “incapable of doing anything that resembles real statesmanship — unless you consider being a fascist dictator decent statesmanship.” After news broke that Trump had apparently demanded a FIFA “Peace Prize” because he can’t get the Nobel Peace Prize, my friend commented, “What’s next? A prize for the best nap in a cabinet meeting?”

With Trump, it’s laugh or cry — and it’s usually both in the same moment. But it doesn’t get any more serious than world peace, which the Europeans believe will only occur at the cost of human suffering in Europe, Africa and Asia, if it occurs at all. “Allies must act as allies,” Costa said of the president.