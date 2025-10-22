Donald Trump Sh*ts on America
Just ask the Press
This conversation delves into the current political landscape, focusing on the Epstein files, Donald Trump’s foreign policy, and the recent No Kings Rally. The speakers discuss the implications of ongoing legal issues, the credibility of political figures, and the intersection of public sentiment and political accountability. They also explore international relations, particularly regarding Ukraine and Israel, and reflect on the potential impact of public protests on future elections.
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/JATQPodcast
Follow us on BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/jatqpodcast.bsky.social
Intragram: https://www.instagram.com/jatqpodcast
Youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCET7k2_Y9P9Fz0MZRARGqVw
This Show is Available Ad-Free And Early For Patreon supporters here:
https://www.patreon.com/justaskthequestionpodcast
Purchase Brian’s book “Free The Press“
Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.