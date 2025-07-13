A Christmas ornament hangs from a branch near the high water mark of the recent Kerrville, TX, Flood.

He didn’t make 90 deals in 90 days.

He didn’t end the war in Ukraine on Day One.

He didn’t release the Epstein files. He now denies it exists.

He didn’t drain the swamp. He thrived in it.

He didn’t keep us out of wars.

He didn’t cut the budget.

He didn’t shrink the deficit.

He didn’t help the poor.

He didn’t get rid of “dangerous” felons. He deported day laborers.

He didn’t kill the Federal Emergency Management Agency; he just hobbled it.

I walked out of the car to look at my son’s new home in Texas. After two days on the road, visiting the flood-ravaged Texas Hill Country, it was good to see a portion of the Lone Star state not digging out from fatal floods, just cleaning up after minor storm damage.

I walked into the backyard. His house has a built-in pool and my daughter-in-law’s mother was busy cutting wood from a fallen tree while nearly simultaneously cleaning out the bottom of a pool that hadn’t been used as it more resembled a sewage lagoon than a pool.

In two days of cutting wood and draining a real swamp, she was more productive and had done more for the country than the President of the United States since the patron saint of pimps rejoined the federal workforce on January 20.

But there are so many who have done much more than Trump. Unfortunately, many of them still love Trump. In Kerrville I ran across some of them. I asked a woman who stood along the road to get a glimpse of her “favorite President” if she thought the federal government was doing enough for those suffering from the floods. “Hell no,” she said as she waved a Donald Trump sign. “We tried to call FEMA and couldn’t get through, and it’s been a week and people are still missing. Those poor families. My cousin’s daughter is still missing.” I looked at her, “President Trump says the federal government has responded very well,” I said.

“Well, President Trump knows best,” she replied.

I was speechless.

Elsewhere, near Ingram, I ran across people who had, by word of mouth, alerted others to the floods, had driven to affected campgrounds and risked their own lives to help evacuate others.

There I saw hanging from a tree, near the high-water mark, a Christmas ornament. It seemed oddly incongruous but for some reason – hopeful.

In 1987 I covered a similar flood near Kerrville that cost the lives of 10 teenagers. The Comfort flood was my introduction to the Texas Hill Country. A bus carrying teenagers from the Pot O’ Gold Christian Camp outside of Comfort, Texas, was swept away in the flood waters. Both floods occurred in July in nearly the same stretch of the Guadalupe River.

Normally the Guadalupe is passive enough that you can float with a can of beer in an inner tube and enjoy a balmy Texas summer afternoon. Parts of it sport short rapids that are popular with kayakers. There have been repeated attempts to invest money in better early-warning systems in the area including flood warning sirens. But in 38 years, nothing has been done. Nothing. The Texas state government posted a $24 billion surplus in June. Obviously the state has the money to do something about it and has chosen not to.

It is a microcosm of the disfunction of our government: We identify a problem, and map out a solution, but are unwilling to pay for the solution. We are far more worried about tax cuts for the rich, entitlement programs for the powerful and the rest of us suffer – as a result of who we voted into office.

As much as the response to this year’s flood is a reflection on Donald Trump - (who no longer wants to eliminate FEMA after witnessing the devastation in the Hill Country firsthand) and about Texas governor Greg Abbott as well as all the local, state and federal legislators who could have done something over the years but didn’t – it is more importantly a reflection of who we are.

“We are citizens of the world’s greatest republic, a nation of ideals, not blood and soil. We are blessed and are a blessing to humanity when we uphold and advance those ideals at home and in the world...We weaken our greatness when we confuse our patriotism with tribal rivalries that have sown resentment and hatred and violence in all the corners of the globe. We weaken it when we hide behind walls, rather than tear them down, when we doubt the power of our ideals, rather than trust them to be the great force for change they have always been,” Senator John McCain told us from the grave in his last published statement at his funeral. “Do not despair of our present difficulties but believe always in the promise and greatness of America, because nothing is inevitable here. Americans never quit. We never surrender. We never hide from history. We make history.”

We definitely do make history, but not the way McCain intended. Today the Moron Clown in the White House makes history daily by wagging his tongue in the ether and spitting on every ideal that made the United States the citadel on the hill.

Meanwhile the Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth is too busy admiring his hair and tattoos while applying his facial makeup for his next television appearance to even understand what his job is – which he will happily share on Signal. Trump’s garden gnome, Kristi Noem has been nowhere all at once during the flood crisis, while the Republican led Congress is happily slapping themselves on their narrow shoulders for passing the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Pam Bondi, who didn’t do anything about Jeff Epstein when she was a prosecutor in Florida, is doing even less as Attorney General. After saying she had Epstein’s infamous “list” on her desk, she now says it doesn’t exist. When reporters asked Trump recently about Epstein, he responded in person, and later on Truth Social with proclamations about putting Epstein behind us.

Two observations: Bondi, in denying the Epstein list mentioned Epstein’s horrible sex crimes. It does absolutely nothing for the electorate to know that our government failed in every respect holding Epstein accountable for his crimes – and that if you were an accomplice, on Epstein’s Island, you are fairly safe from prosecution. However, if you’ve been in this country for years, working hard, raising children and lack the right paperwork, you will be put in a concentration camp surrounded by alligators.

Sunday Donald Trump hid from reporters at a New Jersey FIFA match where he was booed by soccer fans.

At the same time wildfires swept through the Grand Canyon, new floods threatened Texas, his ICE storm troopers swooped in and scooped up more day laborers and construction workers while wars continued to rage and Trump’s MAGA fans demanded information that Trump said doesn’t exist.

The fact is, that if the Epstein list exonerated Trump, or listed nothing but Democrats, he’d have published it on Truth Social and stuck it behind a paywall.

The pimp keeps pimping.