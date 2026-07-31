Trump held a cabinet meeting at Camp David and opened with the claim that drug prices are down 300, 400, 500, 600 percent. Brian did the math on camera. A 100 percent reduction means you get it free. A 600 percent reduction means they pay you $30 to take a $5 drug. Marco Rubio's face said everything.



Trump blamed Minnesota and its governor for a cyber attack on 30 water plants — the same attack that cybersecurity analysts are attributing to Iran, the country Trump is currently at war with. Brian noted that being angrier at the governor of Minnesota than at the country you're bombing is a new level of delusion.



Trump said the January 6th rioters have been treated worse than almost any group in American history. Brian mentioned slavery. He also noted that the J-Sixers beat police officers, set bombs, wanted to kill Mike Pence, and went after reporters — and Trump just called them victims of government abuse.



Trump wants tariffs on Iran. Brian explained that tariffs are taxes on trade — and if you're sanctioning a country you're not trading with, a tariff means nothing .



Trump interrupted Marco Rubio mid-sentence at the cabinet meeting to clarify that the International Criminal Court isn't coming after him. Yet.



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