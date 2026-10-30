In this special midterm edition of “Just Ask the Question” we visit with Miles Taylor, a former Trump staffer and the head of Defiance.Org who unpacks his latest documentary: “CorruptionLand” and shows us exactly where and how Donald Trump has allegedly committed corruption during the first two years back in office for his second term.
You can watch the entire documentary here:
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