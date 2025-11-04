Donald Trump's bid to kill the Press
Two professors and reporter walk into a bar . . .
In this episode of “Hard Pass” we take a look at Trump’s latest hypocrisy, his attempt to KILL the press and how to battle the ongoing authoritarian takeover.
Larry Speakes, Ronald Reagan’s deputy press secretary once famously said, “You don’t tell us how to stage the news and we won’t tell you how to report it.” Today, Trump wants to stage it, dictate how we report it and fire anyone who doesn’t bend to Trump’s will.
