Iwas, quite literally, stunned. For a few moments I simply couldn’t form words. This is not a common occurrence for me — at least so I’ve been told on occasion. Yet, there I was, shocked into silence.

The president of the United States stood up and, in a nationally televised primetime address on Wednesday night that ran close to 18 minutes, sounded as if he had been shot out of a cannon — or was more than adequately caffeinated for an entire infantry division.

What had I just seen? A man who wanted to desperately get through a speech so he could go to the bathroom? A rabid timeshare marketer? A used car salesman, or a bad high school football coach? Maybe it was the principal from “Back to the Future?” Then as he droned on like a dentist drill hitting bone, he began to sound like a South Carolina auctioneer at a county fair.

Whatever it was, it came at you fast, and with the appeal of a Kentucky bourbon-induced hangover. The aftertaste was bitter, acrid and polluted.

The old Donald Trump would have made this speech in front of 5,000 followers on the tarmac at the airport near Monroeville, Pennsylvania, or in a multipurpose building in Charleston, West Virginia. He wouldn’t have appeared manic, and the cameras would have been at a respectful distance. He would have played to the crowd like a preacher at a rural Kentucky tent revival. It would have been well packaged, featuring that brand of Trump that appealed to critics and fans — frightening the former and drawing cheers from the latter — for a variety of reasons.

This time, no one wanted to see what he produced. Gone are the rallies. Gone is the fear and the cheer. Now, the cameras are too close. There’s no crowd of adoring fans. On Wednesday, the president obviously wanted to be anywhere other than the White House Diplomatic Reception Room. Behind him, strung up on the wall and across the mantel, was enough garland to make one wonder if it was product placement for Trump Christmas Decorations that could be found on the official White House website.

“It was an odd way to begin holiday remarks, standing in what appeared to be an enchanted forest,” White House reporter John T. Bennett told me on the “Just Ask the Question” podcast shortly after Trump abruptly signed off from his rapid-fire speech. “He was jacked up. But it wasn’t the best visual. It didn’t look as good as it could have.”

The only visual I saw was Grandpa Simpson shaking his fist at clouds.

“It’s his MAGA Christmas present: his greatest hits,” Bennett explained. He wasn’t wrong, but Trump also reminded me of the John Gill character in the “Patterns of Force,” an episode of “Star Trek: The Original Series.” “Everywhere preparations forward toward the Final Decision!” he says. “Death to Zeon! Long live the Fatherland! Long live the führer!”

As old Donald babbled on like a platypus on meth, my childhood came rushing at me. But my fascination with “Star Trek” aside, Trump is really just a circus performer — or a televangelist. His national reality show is failing. On Wednesday he was an automaton, almost like a windup toy. There was no break, and he had no brakes. There was no throttle, just the consistency of panic, complete with sniffing and pivoting. He looked so desperately uncomfortable you almost felt sorry for him. Almost. It isn’t an overstatement to say that no one — not the Democrats, not even the Republicans — wanted to see what we saw. No cheers and a lot of fear from both sides of the aisle.

It was the Republican version of Joe Biden’s collapse at the first 2024 presidential debate.

Everything was the fault of the Democrats, or “sinister woke radicals,” a term fresh from the cartoonish — and boring — fascism only a Trump team member could conjure. The worst thing Biden did was “the invasion”, which sounded like a bad version of pod people. “An army of 25 million people,” Trump told us before pivoting to talk about men playing in women’s sports, crime everywhere, “the worst trade deals ever made.” It’s the Democrats fault, the Democrats fault, the Democrats fault, d***it.

I was prepared for Trump to say he’s renamed the Affordable Care Act the “Donald Trump Care Act,” and by changing the stationery, he was claiming authorship of the ACA. He didn’t do it. But for about the 25th time this year, Trump told us gas was at $1.99 a gallon. I’m sure he believes it each time he says it, even though it’s never been true.

He took pleasure in telling us people were leaving the country. I say they are actually fleeing, but it matters little. They’re going. Since when is people leaving a country a good thing? Every person past the age of reason understands that people actively avoiding a country is not a good look. It is usually the sign of a country in decline.

Trump, of course, doesn’t think so. In the past eleven months he has brought “more positive change to Washington than any administration in American history,” he fired at us.

He told us he was great. Who is he trying to convince? Himself? No one listens to his words anymore; they usually don’t make sense. Even his closest friends say they don’t listen to him, and then they try to explain what he really means. Why? He’ll tell you that he’s achieved more than anyone can imagine. He is the most successful president in history. The very best. None better. Trump is at the top of the heap. A heap of what is up for debate.

His yammering all seemed extremely forced — a constipated act of a politically desperate has-been. He tried to convince the American people of his strength and relevance through the sheer force of his voice and his staccato delivery. But Donald Trump isn’t the man he was even a year ago.