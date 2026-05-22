Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Dear sir or madam have you seen this crook?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published He’ll take all your money, will you take a look?

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published He’s based on a grifter by a man named Kohn

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And he needs a break; so he wants to make Donald Trump’s Slush fund.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published He’s a comic villain they want to ban

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published And his Cruella Devil doesn’t understand.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published His son is working for the old man too,

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published It’s a steady job but he wants to get Donald Trump’s Slush Fun

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published It’s a one page memo, no need to read it through

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I won’t be writing more - I don’t really need to

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published It won’t be longer and it has no style

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published It’s a money grab and I want to get Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published If you really like, welcome to my right

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We’ll spend billions with Elon overnight

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published You can’t return it so listen right here

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published I need this break and I want to get Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.