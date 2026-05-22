Dear sir or madam have you seen this crook?
He’ll take all your money, will you take a look?
He’s based on a grifter by a man named Kohn
And he needs a break; so he wants to make Donald Trump’s Slush fund.
Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.
Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.
He’s a comic villain they want to ban
And his Cruella Devil doesn’t understand.
His son is working for the old man too,
It’s a steady job but he wants to get Donald Trump’s Slush Fun
Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.
Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.
It’s a one page memo, no need to read it through
I won’t be writing more - I don’t really need to
It won’t be longer and it has no style
It’s a money grab and I want to get Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.
Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.
Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.
If you really like, welcome to my right
We’ll spend billions with Elon overnight
You can’t return it so listen right here
I need this break and I want to get Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.
Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.
Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.
Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.
Donald Trump’s Slush Fund.