Donald Trump's speech shows: He's failing

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript21Donald Trump's speech shows: He's failingA "good old boy" speech that anybody wanted to see what we sawBrian J Karem and John T. BennettDec 18, 202521ShareTranscriptDonald Trump’s Wednesday night speech will go down in history - but not that way Donald wants.Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremJohn T. BennettWrites The Eye Test SubscribeRecent PostsSpecial Edition: WTF was that?20 hrs ago • Brian J Karem and John T. BennettCountdown to Liberty! (1129)Dec 17 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1130)Dec 17 • Brian J KaremCongress screws the pooch on healthcareDec 16 • Brian J KaremPOTUS and SCOTUS battle over due processDec 16 • Brian J KaremCountdown to Liberty! (1131)Dec 16 • Brian J KaremTrump, Ukraine and PutinDec 15 • Brian J Karem