Donald Trump's unholy holy war

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1315Donald Trump's unholy holy warPreaching war while pretending to be a peacemaker Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonApr 20, 20261315ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” we discuss Donald Trump’s unholiest of holy wars. Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsGerrymandering and the midterms6 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's latest war crime threats9 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (1007)22 hrs ago • Brian J KaremDonald Trump and a call for impeachment23 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonTrump's newest Iranian threatApr 19 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonWho are the missing scientists?Apr 19 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonScott Bessent and his tenuous hold on realityApr 19 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon