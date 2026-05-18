Donald's "amazing" Trip to China

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript127Donald's "amazing" Trip to ChinaWhat the hell did he accomplish?Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonMay 18, 2026127ShareTranscriptIn this excerpt from “Just ask the Press” we unravel Trump’s recent trip to China. . . Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksBrian Karem Reporter's NotebookSubscribeAuthorsBrian J KaremMark S. Zaid, P.C.Writes Mark S. Zaid, P.C. SubscribeNolan HigdonWrites Nolan Higdon's Gaslight Gazette SubscribeRecent PostsThe Federal Court Thumps Trump7 hrs ago • Brian J KaremAnd now Israel threatens the New York Times8 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCountdown to Liberty! (979)20 hrs ago • Brian J KaremLawyers destroy their reputation with Trump21 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonThreatening a lawsuit vs. filing one22 hrs ago • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan HigdonCongress defends their "insider trading"23 hrs ago • Brian J KaremDonald Trump calls a reporter a traitorMay 17 • Brian J Karem, Mark S. Zaid, P.C., and Nolan Higdon