Yes, he has an important meeting, but is stopping to talk to me - personally, though he won’t let me in the White House and his communication staff avoids answering emails or calls. So what are the reasons?

Oh yeah:

Let’s take a look at that: What does he need a war chest for? He’s not running for anything. About his impeachment - he certainly sees one coming. That tells you that (A) he already knows he’s going to lose the House in the midterms and (B) he’s probably going to lose the Senate too.

And what about that third thing he needs money for? “Deep-State socialists are infiltrating”? WTF does that even mean? It’s verbal garbage, a few key words to get you upset and then plead for money.

Okay, the next piece of email is my favorite:

Donald Trump says there’s a rumor going around the White House about little ole me.

I’ll confirm it: I want you to sit still for an interview and be courageous enough to let me ask you a few questions though it’s obvious you’re frightened since you lost to me in court three times.

I don’t expect you to let me in the White House without a court order - but there’s no rumors going around about me. The truth is, I just want to ask you a few questions.

Finally, as always Donald needs a favor:

Desperate Don of the Don Donny and the Donnettes wants ask me for a favor?

That’s rich. And it’s in step with Trump’s personality. “What can you do for me?” is the hallmark of his existence. What does he want? Money. When does he want it? NOW. Usually it’s whatever you can give him. He’d like $26 from each of you, but he’ll settle for less, just as long as when he passes the hat, you give him something.

His appetite is insatiable. His fear is palpable and his desperation growing.

Here come the midterms!