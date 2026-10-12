Brian Karem Reporter's Notebook

Brian Karem Reporter’s Notebook

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Sheryl's avatar
Sheryl
Oct 13

Pretty Damn Disheartening & Scary 😱 He Needs To Go 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬

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Jean Conley
Oct 13

S**t. It wouldn't surprise me if his beloved Supreme Court came up with this one: Yes, the Constitution (amendment) states that no president can serve more than two terms. Watch The Dictator ask the Supreme Court to "overrule" that one by stating that means two CONSECUTIVE terms. Therefore, this next one will be just a "first" term. Why in the hell can't this Deranged Psycho just DIE?

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